Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Trading Down 31.1% – What’s Next?

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Free Report) was down 31.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
Western Areas Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.
Western Areas Company Profile
As of June 20, 2022, Western Areas Limited was acquired by IGO Nickel Holdings Pty Ltd. Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
