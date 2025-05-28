Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Shares Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$48.48 and last traded at C$48.22. 10,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 38,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$45.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.15.

