ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Stock Price Up 13% – Here’s Why

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.37 and last traded at $76.73. Approximately 28,607 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 10,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.88.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 16.2%

The stock has a market cap of $243.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

