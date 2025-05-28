Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Shares Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 201,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 378,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Trading Up 12.5%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

