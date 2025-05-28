Aegis Wealth Management LLC Invests $376,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 523,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Edison International by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Edison International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after purchasing an additional 276,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,955,000 after purchasing an additional 76,654 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.