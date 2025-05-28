Aegis Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of 3M by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 349,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,095,000 after acquiring an additional 182,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $149.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $96.76 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.54 and a 200 day moving average of $140.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.