Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.1%

VTI stock opened at $290.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.