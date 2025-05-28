Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 467,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,692,191,000 after buying an additional 642,776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,214,203,000 after buying an additional 5,735,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,579,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,122,922,000 after buying an additional 688,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,502,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,123,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,926 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,055,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $916,037,000 after purchasing an additional 750,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Argus lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

