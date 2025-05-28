183,614 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 183,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,818,000. Trane Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned about 0.08% of Trane Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of TT opened at $436.28 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $439.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

