Keystone Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,348 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,994,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,892,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $593.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $590.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $557.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

