Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 439 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after purchasing an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after purchasing an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Argus lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.72.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $321.20 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

