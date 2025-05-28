Prostatis Group LLC Buys 346 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,907,000 after buying an additional 4,525,993 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,773 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,398,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,046,000 after purchasing an additional 668,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.