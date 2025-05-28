Prostatis Group LLC Buys 346 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,907,000 after buying an additional 4,525,993 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,773 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,398,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,046,000 after purchasing an additional 668,720 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
