Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 16th

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$69.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$59.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEI.UN. National Bankshares cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.64.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta.

