Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3246 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a 1.0% increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

