CWC Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

CWC Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $345.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.91.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

