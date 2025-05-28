CWC Advisors LLC. Buys 53 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $248.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.24 and its 200 day moving average is $218.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

