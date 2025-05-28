M1 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,545 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,121,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

