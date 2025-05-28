111 Capital Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

111 Capital acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,644,000 after buying an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 29,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $96,335.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,634.16. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $178.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.87 and a 200-day moving average of $162.21. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.79 and a 52-week high of $179.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

