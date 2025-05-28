Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 32,163 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,089.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $874.98 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,016.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,062.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,123.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,348.80. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock worth $2,255,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

