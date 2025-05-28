Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 46 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $266.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.38 and a 200-day moving average of $272.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

