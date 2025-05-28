Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Dover has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 70 consecutive years. Dover has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dover to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Dover Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of DOV stock opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.44. Dover has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

