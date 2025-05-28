Thoma Capital Management LLC Invests $383,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Thoma Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average of $88.73. The stock has a market cap of $289.39 billion, a PE ratio of 649.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock valued at $370,407,533. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

