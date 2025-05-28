Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Invests $241,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 541 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $413.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

