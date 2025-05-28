M1 Capital Management LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $271.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

