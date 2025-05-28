191,233 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by M1 Capital Management LLC

M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,416,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.