Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.16 million. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 20.31%.

Hesai Group Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ HSAI opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Hesai Group has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hesai Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 345.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Hesai Group worth $18,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

