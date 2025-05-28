Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 39,616 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,616 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $98,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LOW. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

