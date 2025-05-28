10,817 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by DSG Capital Advisors LLC

DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,999,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,878,663,000 after buying an additional 182,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,010,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,648,000 after purchasing an additional 180,493 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,324,000 after purchasing an additional 783,506 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,499,000 after purchasing an additional 93,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,588,000.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,576 shares of company stock worth $11,586,638 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

