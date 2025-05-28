24,755 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by DSG Capital Advisors LLC

DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Thoma Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 59,852 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

