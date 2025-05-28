39,015 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by DSG Capital Advisors LLC

DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

