Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Takes $508,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $106,923.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,790.36. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock worth $328,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Cfra Research raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

