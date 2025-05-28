HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HP by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in HP by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $303,105,000 after purchasing an additional 707,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

HPQ opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

