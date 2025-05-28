Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,325 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $220,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $970,862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $293,111,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $414.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.87 and a 200 day moving average of $399.27. The firm has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.