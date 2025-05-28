Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Monro had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $294.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Monro Stock Up 34.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. 1,840,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,053. The stock has a market cap of $514.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Monro by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Monro by 85.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Monro by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens raised Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monro from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

