Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Monro had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

Monro Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Monro has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $382.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Monro by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

