Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06, RTT News reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Phreesia updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Phreesia Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.74. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $88,518.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 139,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,872.88. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $50,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,608.86. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $1,023,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 262.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 208.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 471.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 132,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

