NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 464 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,364,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.1%

Quanta Services stock opened at $342.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $365.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.02 and its 200 day moving average is $302.98.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

