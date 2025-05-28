Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 37,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $207.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

