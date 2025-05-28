Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,718,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.
Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
