TFR Capital LLC. Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after buying an additional 6,220,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after buying an additional 2,640,644 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after buying an additional 5,649,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

