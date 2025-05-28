Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 0.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 516,437 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,943,000 after purchasing an additional 371,306 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,103,000 after purchasing an additional 338,298 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,344,000 after purchasing an additional 209,549 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of AMP opened at $517.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.