Old North State Trust LLC Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $103,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,818,537.36. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Loop Capital raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

MRVL stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

