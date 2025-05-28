Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,154 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,520 shares of company stock worth $7,909,388. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $167.75 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.