973 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Members Wealth LLC

Members Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $476.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.91.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

