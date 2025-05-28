Members Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Members Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $543.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $510.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

