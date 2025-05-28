Objective Capital Management LLC Has $363,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Garmin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $609,677.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,180.32. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $1,044,762.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,799.50. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,398 over the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $205.24 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.40.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

