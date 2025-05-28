California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $46,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,325,000 after buying an additional 303,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,623,000 after acquiring an additional 135,492 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Xylem by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,845 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,985,000 after acquiring an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,229,000 after acquiring an additional 359,276 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 1.7%

XYL stock opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $144.41.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.