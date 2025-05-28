Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.65 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 138,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,540% from the average daily volume of 5,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

