PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.93 and last traded at $50.92. Approximately 901,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 255,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUNI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 310,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

