Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH). In a filing disclosed on May 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amphenol stock on April 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphenol alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NU (NYSE:NU) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,991,738.90. This trade represents a 46.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.